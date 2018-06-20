Government program awards $4.3 million in funding to programs in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The office of Head Start announced a $4.3 million award to the Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCP).

The funding will fund Head Start programs in Newport News and Hampton.

The program has provided its services to over 400 children and their families since 1965.

Head Start is federally funded to take a two-generation approach to school readiness by focusing on academics, social-emotional development, mental health, physical health, nutrition and parent engagement.

“Early Head Start and Head Start provide comprehensive services to ensure that our most at-risk students are academically and emotionally prepared to be successful. Parents are empowered and given opportunities to increase the quality of life for themselves and their families,” said Shikee Franklin, EHS/HS Director.

According to Executive Director Edith White, “Head Start is a vital component of our mission to equip the whole family to thrive.”

For more than 50 years, HRCAP formerly known as the Office of Human Affairs has provided programs to alleviate the impact of poverty.

HRCAP provides services in Newport News, Hampton, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

Programs include Head Start/Early Head Start, Project Discovery, Supportive Services for Veterans Families, Emergency Services, Virginia Cares, Housing Counseling and Senior Support Services.

HRCAP is now recruiting children and families for the 2018 – 2019 program year. Please call 757-246-9170 or click here for more information.