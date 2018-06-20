Got powder in your carry-on? You may want to check it

If you’re traveling by plane with more than 12 ounces of cosmetics powder, dry spices, protein mix or talcum, you may want to check it.

That’s because the Transportation Security Administration has been taking a closer look at containers of powder that fit more than the volume of a standard soda can.

If packed in a carry-on bag, such containers could be subject to extra screening or banned from the airplane cabin. If TSA officers can’t figure out what the powder is, it may be discarded or put into checked baggage.

To cut the risk of having items thrown out, the TSA encourages passengers to put powder substances of more than 12 ounces into checked bags.

The measure is security-related, the TSA says, as improvised explosive devices still pose a threat and as substances such as fentanyl or pepper spray, if released in flight, could harm passengers.

The powders rule was part of expanded security measures that began last summer, TSA spokesman Michael England said.

In April, the agency said it had completed rolling out stronger regulations for carry-on screening, including the requirement to separate items such as foods and powders that could “clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine.” The agency had warned that “items that cannot be identified and resolved at the checkpoint are prohibited from entering the cabin of the aircraft.”

The rule about powders also goes into effect on June 30 on international flights bound for the United States, England said.

“TSA is communicating with our international partners to ensure last points of departure airports align with pre-clearance requirements and our domestic procedures as part of our efforts to raise the global aviation security baseline,” he said.