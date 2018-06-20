× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms tonight

We are tracking the chance for some showers and storms this evening after a hot and humid day. We could see heavy downpours and strong gusty winds with any storms that develop. These storms could become strong to severe. This is all due to a stationary front to our south. Some rain is possible overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Tracking more showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. We are giving it a 50/50 shot for both days. It will be another hot one on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Cooler to end the work week with highs in the low 80s. Then we are going to turn up the heat again for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will be right around 90 with a slight chance of showers and storms. Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. Highs will be in the low and mid 90s.

We’ll start the work week with another chance for storms and highs in the upper 80s. Cooler and drier Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.