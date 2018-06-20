× First Warning Forecast: Chance For Severe Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Still really hot today but not quite as bad as yesterday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with the heat index values in the low to mid 90s. We are tracking a 60% chance of rain and storms as we head into the evening. There is a chance for severe weather with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Most of the rain will be out by tomorrow morning with extra cloud cover.

Tomorrow is looking very similar to our set up today. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s but humidity will be a little higher. The heat index values will be back up in the triple digits by the afternoon. We will see another chance at storms Thursday overnight into early Friday morning. As of now we are not expecting any of those to go severe.

Friday will be the nicest and coolest day of the week. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 70s and lower 80s which is below our normal high of 85. Humidity will also be lower through the day. We will see a chance of showers but not a washout at a 40% chance. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

The heat returns just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both be in the lower 90s with heat index values back into the triple digits. There is a better chance for rain on Saturday at a 40% chance and only a 20% chance for Sunday.

Today: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 20th

1983 Heavy Rain: 2.96″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

