Estate of famed designer Ann Taylor up for auction

LAKEWOOD, Co. – A multimillion-dollar estate in Lakewood owned by famed designer Ann Taylor and her husband Vernon is going up for auction in July.

The 64-acre piece of property is situated 20 minutes from Denver.

It features at 13,901-square-foot 26-room European manor-style mansion, a lakefront cottage, tennis court, in-ground pool and tennis court, according to DeCaro Auctions International.

The historic home hosted such famous celebrities as Truman Capote, President Gerald Ford and Britain’s Prince Phillip and Princess Anne.

Initially, the property had a price tag of $28 million, but half the land has been sold. But now it’s going up for live absolute auction, which means there is no price.

It will sell to the highest bidder regardless of what that price is.

The auction will be held on July 13. Previews of the property are held every Saturday and Sunday leading up to it.