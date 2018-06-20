Electrical contractor chooses Virginia Beach for new headquarters, brings jobs to area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Custom Panel & Controls, LLC, an electrical contractor for marine and commercial industries will expand and relocate its headquarters to 504 Viking Drive in Virginia Beach.

The expansion will add 15 new jobs which almost doubles the number of current positions.

The company has built a reputation for revolutionizing marine and commercial electrical engineering.

They have supported several vessels in the U.S. Naval Fleet, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, MARAD and a variety of commercial clients.

Their products include custom control panels, switchboards, power distribution panels, machinery automation, UPS systems and any type of electrical panel fabrication.

“By retaining this corporate headquarters, we are able to grow the number of jobs and investment in our city in support of several of our key target industry sectors such as advanced manufacturing, small business and technology,” said Virginia Beach Economic Development Director Warren D. Harris.

Custom Panel & Controls, LLC will make a capital investment of $2,322,500 for real estate; furniture, fixtures and equipment; and machinery and tools.

The new location in Oceana West Industrial Park offers 13,000 square feet of Class B industrial warehouse space, which is twice the amount of space at its current location.

“We began operations in 2014 working from a home-based business,” said Brian J. Perry, owner. “Because of our continued growth, we have chosen to relocate. It is our desire to remain in Virginia Beach, and this purchase and expansion signify our commitment to the city.”

Custom Panel & Controls LLC has also been recognized as an official Original Equipment Manufacturer with Eaton Corporation, Siemens and Schneider Electric. Click here more information.