Don’t miss family-friendly $1 movies at Regal Cinemas this summer

NORFOLK, Va. — Summer break is finally here for kids and Central Virginia. That also means it’s time for Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express.
For the next nine weeks, participating Regal theaters in the Richmond area will offer family-friendly movies for only $1 with partial proceeds benefiting the Will Rogers Institute.
The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, CBS 6 reported.
This year’s lineup includes blockbusters like Despicable Me 2, Sing, the LEGO Movie, Trolls, and Alvin and the Chipmunks.
The Summer Movie Express began Tuesday, June 19 and lasts through Wednesday, August 15.
The Summer Movie Express schedule:
Week 1 Tue. Jun 19 to Wed. Jun 20
Storks
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Week 2 Tue. Jun 26 to Wed. Jun 27
Despicable Me 2
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Week 3 Tue. Jul 3 to Wed. Jul 4
The Lego Movie
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Week 4 Tue. Jul 10 to Wed. Jul 11
Sing
The Peanuts Movie
Week 5 Tue. Jul 17 to Wed. Jul 18
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Ferdinand
Week 6 Tue. Jul 24 to Wed. Jul 25
The Secret Life of Pets
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Week 7 Tue. Jul 31 to Wed. Aug 1
The Lego Batman Movie
Trolls
Week 8 Tue. Aug 7 to Wed. Aug 8
Minions
The Boss Baby
Week 9 Tue. Aug 14 to Wed. Aug 15
Paddington 2
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie