Congress allocates Bertie County $6 million for storm relief

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Congress has awarded Bertie County and the town of Winsor $6 million to help the area recover from damage caused by Hurricane Matthew, plus other storms.

Bertie County officials say that the project is still being reviewed by FEMA and that the environmental review process is still underway.

The amount of major storms and natural disasters across the U.S. has pushed progress back for FEMA.

While there is no set time frame, officials are hoping that work can get started in 2018

