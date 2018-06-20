Citizens take action as man chokes woman at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A call went out at the Oceanfront overnight Wednesday saying a woman was being choked by a man outside 7-Eleven.

The caller gave a descripion of the attacker and said they were at the 7-Eleven on Pacific Avenue near 37th Street.

Police told News 3 their case notes report all parties had left the scene by the time they arrived and no charges were filed.

Police were told a third party stepped in to break up the two individuals and the other person who called in told police what the man looked like and where he went.

Police said everyone should be like this caller. They do not advise stepping in because that could put you at risk.

Police have the training atnd tools needed to apprehend dangerous suspects and they are protected by a vest. Citizens who take matters into their own hands could put themselves in harm’s way.

In this case, all parties were gone and the victim never gave a statement to police so charges are not being sought. The advice police have for anyone who might see a crime is ‘see something, say something.’