Chesapeake man wins $10,000 in national toilet paper wedding dress contest

NEW YORK – A local florist and designer won $10,000 for his toilet paper wedding dress at the 14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest. The national contest is presented by Cheap Chic Weddings and Quilted Northern and takes place in New York City at the renowned Kleinfeld Bridal Boutique. This is Roy Cruz’s fifth year entering the contest.

After a nationwide search, 10 finalists are chosen and their wedding dresses made of toilet paper are evaluated by a panel of judges including the owner of Kleinfeld Bridal Mara Urshel. Cruz has been a Top 10 finalist four out of the five years he’s entered.

This year, Cruz’s gown is called Magical Serenity and it took him two months to make. He used 28 rolls of toilet paper, packing tape, glue and some thread. Roy, who is a florist recently laid off from Farm Fresh because of the closing, had extra time to spend on this year’s gown. He loves flowers, so he made countless ones to embellish the gown.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017, Cruz won the fan favorite voting prize.