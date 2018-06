Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. - The Harry E. Diezel Virginia Beach Fire Training Center will be training dogs in Virginia Beach on June 20-21.

The various breeds of dogs will be trained to assist rescue and recovery efforts in urban search and rescue operations.

The owner of Superfit Canine, Eric Darling, will be training the dogs' handlers on how to build a human-animal bond.

The training will take place on Wednesday and Thursday of this week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.