HAMPTON, Va. – Investigators with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old Newport News male for a shooting at a Langley Air Force Base housing community that occurred on March 13, 2018.

WTKR’s original coverage of the shooting is here.

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound in the 60th block of Eagle Loop.

The boy, identified as a military dependent, was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting.