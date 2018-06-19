Juvenile carjacks woman near Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman was carjacked near the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach Monday night, according to police.

Police got the call around 9:30 p.m.

They said the victim called 911 to report that a man pointed a gun at her and demanded her car on the 500 block of Barberton Drive.

Police say the vehicle left heading west on 24th street.

The description of the suspect and the vehicle were communicated to other law enforcement officers.

An officer spotted the car on I-264 at First Colonial heading west.

Police say two patrol units tried to stop the car, but the driver allegedly wouldn’t pull over.

The chase continued on I-264 E until just west of the Lynnhaven exits, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as a minor, was taken into custody without incident a short time later.

No one was injured during the incident.

The juvenile was charged with carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felony eluding and unlicensed driving.