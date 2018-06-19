Va. Beach City Council to discuss cannabis oil

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tuesday’s city council meeting in Virginia Beach will discuss cannabis oil.

According to city council’s agenda, the discussion will revolve around cannabis oil legislation and development opportunities.

Delegate Glenn R. Davis of the Virginia’s 84th District and Virginia Beach’s Director of Economic Development, Warren Harris, will lead the discussion during the meeting.

While both medical and recreational marijuana are not legal in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam did sign legislation in March that made certain oil’s accessible to Virginian’s.

Northam’s signature allowed for the use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil or THC-A oil for the treatment to ease the symptoms of any diagnosed condition or disease determined by the practitioner to help from such use in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

An April 2017 poll by Quinnipiac University indicated overwhelming support for medical marijuana in Virginia. About 94 percent of Virginian voters polled expressed support; 59 percent backed legalizing small amounts of the drug for recreational use.