Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Tuesday for a large portion of eastern VA and eastern NC including: Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, James City, Williamsburg, Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Bertie.

More heat and humidity… It will be another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies for the first part of the day. Highs will climb to the mid 90s this afternoon but it will feel even hotter. Heat index values will reach 105+. Clouds will start to build this afternoon as a cold front moves in. Expect scattered showers and storms late this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds as the biggest threat.

Scattered showers and storms will taper off tonight. Lows will return to the mid 70s and it will still be muggy.

Highs will slip into the upper 80s on Wednesday but it will still be humid. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered showers/storms. Highs will drop into the mid 80s (closer to normal) for the end of the work week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 19th

2000 Severe Thunderstorms: Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Prince George Co

Tropical Update

Surface observations and NOAA Doppler weather radar data indicate that a surface trough associated with a low and mid-level low pressure system has moved inland over the Texas coastal plain. Although this system is producing a widespread area of cloudiness and disorganized showers and thunderstorms, interaction with land and proximity to dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere should prevent a tropical cyclone forming. However, this disturbance is likely to produce additional heavy rainfall and flash flooding across portions of southern and southeastern Texas during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (0%)

