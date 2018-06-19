Trooper injured in four-vehicle crash at HRBT in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A Virginia State Police Trooper was injured in a four-vehicle crash at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Tuesday morning.

State Police say the crash happened at 10:21 a.m. in the eastbound tube of the tunnel. Trooper K. Hughes was stopped in his marked patrol vehicle in the left lane due to traffic congestion.

Driver Juliana Vigil was behind Trooper Hughes’ vehicle in her 2009 Honda Fit. A 2014 Nissan MSV, driven by Dona Williams, was coming to a stop behind Vigil’s vehicle when a 2006 BMW X5, driven by 34-year-old Starlyn Frison of Chesapeake, hit Williams’ vehicle from behind, pushing it into the other vehicles stopped in traffic.

All drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

State Police charged Frison with Reckless Driving and Driving While Suspended.

Download the News 3 app for updates.