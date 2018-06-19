Suffolk man arrested after allegations of child abuse

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man has been arrested after allegations of child abuse.

On June 5, the Suffolk Police Department received a referral from Child Protective Services relating to the alleged abuse of a seven-year-old boy.

An investigation revealed that the boy had sustained injuries consistent with “excessive physical discipline” by 25-year-old Anthony Carlos Franklin.

Franklin was arrested on June 15 and charged with Abuse and Neglect of Children and Cruelty and Injuries to Children.

He is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.