‘Skins scoop: Is Gruden going, going, gone?

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Is Gruden going to be gone?

A little more than one year after becoming the first head coach to receive a contract extension during the Daniel Snyder era, Gruden’s odds of returning in 2019 are not good.

The online sports betting website, Betway Sports, gives the Redskins fifth-year bench boss the sixth-best odds to be the first NFL head coach fired this season. Only Hue Jackson (Browns), Adam Gase (Dolphins), Marvin Lewis (Bengals), Vance Joseph (Broncos) and Dirk Koetter (Buccaneers) have better odds to be the first coach canned.

Gruden is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Redskins – his first head coaching job. He’s 28-35-and-1 in four seasons. In 2017, he followed-up a pair of winning seasons with a 7-and-9 record. His lone playoff appearance with Washington is 2015, when he guided the ‘Skins to the NFC East division title.