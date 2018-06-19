Senate approves defense spending, includes military spouse employment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate on Monday passed its version of the 2019 defense spending bill, which calls for the possible increase in pay for military members.

Known formally as the National Defense Authorization Act, Senate officials say that the bill will also appropriate funds for a variety of military needs for procurement purposes, research, operations and maintenance cost, retirement, construction and more.

Health issues and family programs played a part in the bill as well.

If the bill is approved, money will be allocated for helping military members with gambling addiction. Also, enhanced employment opportunities for military spouses was laid out with the Military Spouse Employment Act of 2018 included in the bill.

The bill also authorizes the FY2019 personnel strength for active duty and reserve forces and sets forth policies of military personnel, acquisition policy and management, international programs, and National Guard and Reserve Forces facilities, say officials.

If this bill is approved, it would halt a Base Closure and Realignment proposal by the Department of Defense.

