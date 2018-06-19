Reports: Hokies’ QB complications cleared up as Jackson remains eligible

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Jackson will likely lead his Hokies vs. Florida State in Virginia Tech’s season opener September 3rd. If he doesn’t, it will be because he lost his starting job – not because his grades did so.

According to numerous reports, including the Roanoke Times and Daily-Press, Jackson’s academic issue has been resolved and any doubt as to his status with the Tech football team has been eliminated.

Earlier this month, Jackson’s father, responding to an internet report claiming his son had been ruled academically ineligible, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch Virginia Tech was reviewing the matter and he expected Josh’s status was expected to be resolved soon. Virginia Tech has not commented on the situation.

Last season, Jackson set Virginia Tech freshman records for touchdown passes (20), passing yards (2,991) and 200-plus yard games (9) as he started all 13 games for the Hokies. He is the first true or redshirt freshman QB to start a game for the Hokies since Tyrod Taylor in 2007.