Portsmouth Police searching for man who’s been missing for a week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who went missing Tuesday.

Authorities say 29-year-old William R. White was last seen leaving his home in the 4400 block of Green Acres Parkway on Tuesday, June 12. He has not been seen or heard from since.

White is said to suffer from a medical condition that requires medication, which he does not have with him.

White is described as a white male who is approximately 6’1″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray pants and sandals.

Anyone who has seen White or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

