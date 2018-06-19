Portsmouth detectives searching for 16-year-old runaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home Monday night.

Authorities say Lucas B. Brandt was last seen leaving his home in the 4600 block of Southampton Arch without permission just before midnight. They say family members have not heard from him since he left.

Brandt is said to suffer from a medical condition that requires medication, which he does not have with him.

The teen is described as a black male who is approximately 6′ tall and weighs 132 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a blue polo shirt.

Anyone who has seen Brandt or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

