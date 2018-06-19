Norfolk woman wins year’s supply of cheese

NORFOLK, Va. – Lidl will be giving Norfolk resident Katie Markle a year’s supply of local cheese for earning the title of the ‘World’s Greatest Cheese Board.’

Lidl says that Markle was one of many that submitted to a cheese board styling contest hosted by the German-based grocer who has nine stores in Hampton Roads.

“I love how food can help your taste buds travel without ever actually leaving the comfort of your home,” said Markle in response to being picked as the winner.

Markle’s winning cheese board featured a variety of cheeses that are offered by Lidl, including its Preferred Selection Italian Asiago Stagionato and Preferred Selection Spanish Goat Cheese.