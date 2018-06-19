Newport News Police call off tactical situation after delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department have called off the tactical situation in the 400 block of Tara Court Tuesday night.

At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene in reference to a robbery. When police arrived at the scene, the victim told them he was making a delivery when he was robbed at gunpoint.

After the robbery, the victim ran back to his vehicle and called police. A tactical situation was called at 6:49 p.m. in reference to the suspect possibly being inside the home.

The situation was called off after the suspect was not found inside the residence.

No injuries have been reported

