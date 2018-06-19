Newport News man shoots outside of residence, says he was hunting squirrels

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 21-year-old Newport News man was arrested on Monday after trying to shoot squirrels outside of a residential home allegedly.

Newport News Police responded to the 600 block of Highland Court for the shots fired call.

Officials say that when officers arrived, a woman told them that the suspect, Roderick Howard Franks III, fired three shots into her yard while he was trying to hunt for squirrels.

There were two children inside the house when the 21-year-old shot into the yard of the home. There was also another child with the woman when the shots were fired.

After initially leaving the scene, Franks returned to speak with officers and was arrested because of the incident.

He is being charged with the following:

(1) FIREARM/ETC: POINTING/BRANDISHING

(2) FIREARM: SHOOT FROM VEHICLES

(3) LIC REVOKED: DR W/O LICENSE, 1 OFF