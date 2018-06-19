New hospital planned for Sentara BelleHarbour campus in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk could see a new hospital soon.

Sentara Healthcare is planning to build a 24-bed hospital on the Sentara BelleHarbour campus in the city. Sentara has filed a Letter of Intent with the Virginia Department of Health for a Certificate of Public Need (COPN) for 24 inpatient beds, two operating rooms and a CT scanner on the campus on Route 17 Bridge Road.

Since 2008, the campus has been home to a 24-hour, free-standing emergency department and medical office building.

The current campus expansion plan includes an FAA-approved helipad for medical helicopters. The long-term plan also allows room for a parking deck and additional medical buildings for anticipated community growth.

Because an increased number of patients seen in the current hospital’s emergency room are transferred by ground and air ambulance to hospitals for further care, the new hospital will allow many of these patients to stay close to home.

The news comes shortly after Bon Secours announced plans earlier this month to build a new health center at Harbour View.