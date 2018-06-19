× Murder trial for Virginia Beach man accused of injecting wife with cyanide begins

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA- Nearly a year and half after his arrest, Joseph Merlino’s trial is set to begin today.

Merlino was arrested in February 2017 after police say he injected his estranged wife, Elle Tran with cyanide, ultimately killing her.

Merlino is pleading not guilty to the murder charges he faces. In jail last week Merlino told News 3 he is innocent but would not elaborate further on the case.

Merlino has been on a hunger strike in the Virginia Beach City Jail in April 16th.

