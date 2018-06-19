Hampton Police arrest man for apartment complex stabbing

HAMPTON, Va. – A 58-year-old Hampton man was arrested by city police for a stabbing that happened at the Colonial Landing Apartment Complex on Monday around 11 p.m.

Hampton Police say that Anthony Jennings allegedly stabbed a 55-year-old man one time after a verbal altercation turned physical.

When officers arrived, they found the victim standing outside of an apartment suffering from the wound.

The victim at first refused medical treatment but was voluntarily transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injury he received.

Jennings has been charged with one count of Malicious Wounding.