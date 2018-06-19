List of local cooling centers amid Heat Advisory in Hampton Roads

The first official day of summer isn’t even until Thursday but Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina are already experiencing dangerous heat!

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of eastern Virginia and North Carolina until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Due to the high temperatures organizations around the area are offering cooling centers so people have a safe place to get out of the heat.

Here is a list of centers, News 3 will update the information as we get more:

Hampton:

City community centers and libraries are open, and water will be available there for residents who need to get out of the heat.

James City County:

Citizens and visitors can head to the James City County Recreation Center at 5301 Longhill Road. It’s open Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.

Newport News:

Libraries, recreation centers and other city facilities are open for citizens who need to seek relief from the heat.

Norfolk:

The Salvation Army – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 203 W 19th St.

Three anchor branch libraries and 11 neighborhood branch libraries are open to the public to cool off.

Suffolk:

The lobby at the Suffolk Health & Human Services Building located at 135 Hall Avenue will be open as a cooling shelter during regular business hours.

The lobby at Suffolk City Hall, 442 West Washington Street will be open for people to cool off.

Three Suffolk Public Library locations:

Morgan Memorial

443 West Washington Street

443 West Washington Street North Suffolk

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road Chuckatuck

5881 Godwin Boulevard

Virginia Beach:

People are encouraged to take advantage of libraries, malls, recreation centers etc. to get out of the heat.