× First Warning Traffic – Gilmerton Bridge closure tonight, road work and delays for Tuesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 AM

CHESAPEAKE:

Gilmerton Bridge Closure

Maintenance work will require the closure of the Gilmerton Bridge on Military Highway overnight on Tuesday, June 19 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Detour via I-64 High Rise Bridge or the South Norfolk Jordon Bridge (tolled).

Mt Pleasant Road Lane Closure

Maintenance on the bridge at Coopers Ditch on Mt. Pleasant Road (near Fentress Rd) requires lane closures on June 18, 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Benefit Rd Closure

A bridge on Benefit Rd is being replaced with a box culvert, requiring a full road closure between St Brides Rd and Sign Pine Rd from June 18 to July 18. A detour will be marked.

DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, June 15 to Friday, June 22

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound Tuesday, June 19; Wednesday, June 20; and Thursday, June 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS June 17-22

James River Bridge, Route 17

· Single-lane closure north June 19-21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.

Segment II

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on June 17-21, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m.



to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m.to 5 a.m.



I-64 east and west to Lee Hall/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m.to 5 a.m.



Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Starting the morning of Tuesday, June 19, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on I-64 east between Burma Road/Grove Interchange (exit 243) and Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as traffic is shifted to the new inside lanes.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closure east:

o June 19 & 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure west June 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

**Ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south at the MMMBT:

o June 22, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o June 23, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT past 26th St.:

o June 21, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o June 22, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o June 23, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements

Newtown Road north closed at Greenwich Road 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 25. Detours will be in place.

Road north closed at Greenwich Road 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 25. Detours will be in place. Curlew Drive is closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.

Other:

I-95, Greensville County:

Ramp closure on I-95 to Route 614 in both directions, June 18-21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Lane reductions and restricted movements through the intersection of Military Highway and Robin Hood Rd. from 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 18. Detours will be in place. Robin Hood Rd. from Almeda Dr. to Military Highway will be closed during the same time. A detour will be in place. View the project page for more details.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.