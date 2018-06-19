× First Warning Forecast: Hot, Humid, And Hazy

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Tuesday for a large portion of eastern VA and eastern NC including: Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, James City, Williamsburg, Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Bertie.

Heat and humidity is once again the main story for today. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s already this afternoon but we are feeling much hotter than that with the high humidity. Heat index values this afternoon are anywhere from 98 degrees to as high as 108 degrees. With the daytime heating we will see a chance at storms firing up late this afternoon into the evening. There is a 40% chance of rain and an isolated severe thunderstorm. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the main threats with these storms.

Tomorrow won’t be quite as hot but we will still see highs in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. There is another 40% chance of rain and the possibility of severe storms for the evening. Most of the afternoon we will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky.

We start to cool off a bit by Friday with highs only reaching the low 80s and lower humidity. We will be mostly cloudy with another 40% chance of rain. We heat back up into the upper 80s Saturday, and low 90s Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 19th

2000 Severe Thunderstorms: Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Prince George Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.