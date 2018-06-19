Elderly man dies in Yorktown three vehicle crash

YORKTOWN, Va. – A York County resident was killed in a three vehicle crash Monday.

Around 5 p.m., state police was called to Route 17, north of Goosley Road, to investigate a crash.

When troopers got there they said people were out of their vehicles complaining of minor injuries.

An investigation revealed that 75-year-old Gregory Hicks was traveling northbound in a 2007 Lexus on Route 17 and attempted to turn across the southbound lanes, toward Colonial Parkway.

Hicks failed to yield right of way, and was t-boned by a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, which caused Hicks’ vehicle to spin out of control and strike a 2015 Dodge Caravan that was stopped at the stop sign, troopers said.

Hicks and the driver of the 2008 Chevrolet (along with two passengers) were taken from the scene with minor injuries.

Troopers went to charge Hicks for causing the crash but found out he had died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, officials said.