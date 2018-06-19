Chesapeake Regional nurses awarded for their exceptional service

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Regional Healthcare recently honored four nurses during its annual Nurse Exemplar Awards ceremony.

The Nurse Exemplar Award was first established in 2007 by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center’s Professional Nursing Council to recognize outstanding nursing practices.

This year’s Nurse Exemplar is Loraine Roblin, R.N. Roblin is an intensive care nurse known for her quality leadership, mentoring and to never hesitate to lend a helping hand to patients, their family or fellow colleagues.

After 29 years at Chesapeake Regional she has touched many lives throughout her career. She will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Chesapeake Hospital Auxiliary to help advance her nursing education, a personal parking spot and a crystal award.

Three additional awards that were given to those who serve as role models to other nurses and patients and who display professional excellence in their nursing careers.

The Rookie Award was created for those who are new to the profession and displays professional growth, compassionate care and teamwork. This year’s Rookie Award winner is Jennifer Duty, R.N. who started on the surgical unit at CRH in 2017.

She has shown to excel as a relief charge nurse, often recognized by her coworkers for giving outstanding care, her humor and her positive attitude in the workplace. Duty received a $1,000 scholarship and a crystal award.

Jennifer Robinson, R.N., director of post-acute care services, received the Outstanding Leadership Award for her dedication to her profession at CRH. Robinson has shown to take on extra administrative roles and going above and beyond to assist patients and staff. She will receive a $500 scholarship as well as a crystal award.

Melanie (Mel) Buski, R.N., a clinical supervisor received the Legacy Award. The Legacy Award was created in order to honor and recognize those committed to patient experiences, quality and safety. Buski has offered decades of nursing experience to patients and fellow nurses as a supervisor and mentor for 25 years. She received a $500 scholarship, personal parking space and a crystal award to honor her achievements.

By Anna Marie Lopez