Chesapeake man receives probation for accidentally shooting, killing friend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On Friday, Juan Perry received 10 years suspended, probation and a fine, for accidentally shooting and killing his friend.

Perry’s fine for $546 court cost, which stems from the shooting that happened on April 29, 2017. He will also have to pay $5,000 dollars to the victim’s family in restitution.

Officials say that Perry’s probation officer will decide how long his probation will be.

Chesapeake Police officers were called to the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue in reference to an accidental shooting at 3:50 p.m. that day.

Witnesses told police 20-year-old Juan Perry and 20-year-old Jaonta Wyche were handling a shotgun when it went off, striking Wyche in the face.

Wyche died at the scene.

On February 2, 2018, Perry entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not technically admit the act but admitted that the prosecution could likely prove the charge

