Charges pending against driver who killed flock of geese in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Animal Services confirm they are seeking criminal charges against the driver of a pick up truck who hit a flock of geese on June 10.

According to Animal Services, they received a call from a witness who saw the truck plow through a group of geese on Military Highway. The witness said the truck could have stopped, swerved or slowed but never even made the attempt.

A mother goose and two babies were killed as a result and another was picked up by Animal Services but was so injured it had to be euthanized.

This witness, Jason Norman, followed the truck to capture a picture of the license plate. Animal Services say that crucial decision is what is helping them investigate this crime.

A spokeswoman for Animal Services said there are a lot of geese in that are because of a lake nearby but the intentional nature of the crime is what makes it disturbing. They report ducks and geese do get hit but often it’s an accident and someone will call it in.

The driver has not been charged yet as Animal Services are still trying to determine who was driving the truck but they say the driver could face up to three felony animal cruelty charges.