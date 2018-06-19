Great Bridge Bridge currently closed to traffic due to malfunction during 5 p.m. lift – expect delays
Heat advisory for many in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Boxer and mom, Laila Ali sets her sights on vision testing on Coast Live

Posted 2:17 pm, June 19, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- By the time children enter elementary school, 25% will need or wear corrective lenses. World-class athlete, entrepreneur, and mom, Laila Ali, knows first-hand the importance of comprehensive annual eye exams for children. She sits down with us to discuss why these exams are necessary to maintain your kids health and well-being.