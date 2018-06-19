Bertie Co. Schools to consider eliminating class rank

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Bertie County Public Schools may get rid of class rankings.

The school district confirmed that at the June 12 meeting of the Bertie County Board of Education, the board was presented with an amended Policy 3450 for a first reading, which was in regards to class rankings.

The proposed change in policy would eliminate the naming of a valedictorian and a salutatorian, in exchange for a Latin Honor System, based upon GPA.

The school system is asking for feedback, and the proposal can be viewed here.