× Ashley Horner is ready to crush cancer, one mile at a time.

Giving your all to give back to those in need. That is how one Virginia Beach woman chooses to live her life, one challenge at a time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are not many obstacles that can keep local athlete, business owner and mom of three Ashley Horner from taking action for those in need.

Ashley continues to push her body to the limits over and over again to raise money for charity. This week she is setting out on a heartfelt journey to raise money for cancer research. She plans to ride over 1300 miles in just 13 days, all to raise money for children battling cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ashley's team is ready to leave Virginia Beach, VA on June 20th and end their journey at Saint Francis Hospital in Oklahoma where her father lost his battle with cancer. Along their journey the team will stop in several cities, listed below, and even spend at day with the children at St. Jude's in Tennessee. Anyone is welcome to join in on the ride and every dollars makes a difference! If you would like Ashley to dedicate a mile to a loved one click the contact button on the link below to message her your request.

Donate to fight cancer at St. Jude HERE

Follow Ashley's cycling journey HERE

Ashley Cycles For Cancer Route:

Virginia Beach, VA

Roanoke Rapids, NC

Mebane, NC

Winston Salem -Boone, NC

Greenville, TN

Oak Ridge, TN

Cookeville,TN

Nashville, TN

Oak field, TN

Memphis, TN

Brinkley, AR

Conway, AR

Fort Smith

AR -Tulsa, OK

-