Actor Darryl Bell from A Different World talks about his career and support for education on Coast Live

Posted 1:50 pm, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:52PM, June 19, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Actor and producer Darryl Bell speaks about his career and his role as Ron Johnson from A Different World.  As an education advocate, Ron will also talk about his role in town for the annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon for Access College Foundation (accesscollege.org).