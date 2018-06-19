Actor Darryl Bell from A Different World talks about his career and support for education on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Actor and producer Darryl Bell speaks about his career and his role as Ron Johnson from A Different World. As an education advocate, Ron will also talk about his role in town for the annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon for Access College Foundation (accesscollege.org).
