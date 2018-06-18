× Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man accused of producing and reproducing child porn could spend the next 115-years in prison.

In court Monday morning, Benjamin Lyles pleaded guilty to a number of child porn charges.

The 35-year-old was arrested last year when police say they found cell phones, computers, other electronics believed to be containing the material.

Lyles was indicted on a number of charges, including Child Pornography – Possession of (Subsequent Offense), Possess Child Porn (first offense), Reproduce, Transmit, Sell, Etc. Child Porn, Reproduce, Transmit, Sell, Etc., Child Porn, Subsequent Offense, and six counts of Child Pornography – Possession of (Subsequent Offense).

With his guilty plea, Lyles will spend a mandatory five years behind bars.

Lyles is expected to be sentenced in September.

He’s also required to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation.