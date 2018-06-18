U.S. Department of Transportation releases report of most punctual airlines

The government has released its latest list of the airlines that have a good record of being on time.

The U.S. Transportation Department made public its monthly air travel consumer report Monday.

Seventeen airlines reported their flight operations to the department for the month of April.

The report found that out of those 17, Hawaiian Airlines had the highest percentage of on-time arrivals at all U.S. airports.

87 percent of their flights were either on time or within 15 minutes of their schedules.

Next on the list – a close second – was Delta Airlines. It reported an 86 percent average of on-time arrivals.

The carriers with the lowest rates of on-time arrivals were Jetblue Airways, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines.