Sailors of USS George H.W. Bush give back to community for President’s birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In tribute to President George H.W. Bush’s 94th birthday, sailors from the aircraft carrier named in his honor, took to the streets of Hampton Roads.

According to a news release from Naval Station Norfolk, where USS George H.W. Bush is based out of, President Bush was an advocate for community service.

For his birthday, approximately 900 sailors from the aircraft carrier are taking to the streets in Hampton Roads to participate in 44 separate projects.

Several projects include maintenance at local parks, beaches and cemeteries.

Sailors are also assisting at a public library, stocking shelves at a food banks and participating in events with children at area youth organizations.