JEB LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY – A person has been apprehended by military officials at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

According to a military public affairs officer, the individual entered the base Monday morning around 11 a.m. in a vehicle and was not cleared to enter the base when they did.

The person’s gender and age were not given.

The incident is still being investigated.

