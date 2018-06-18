Orange icing donut, Southern Pecan iced coffee return to Duck Donuts for the summer

Duck Donuts has a couple of new squeezes for the summer.

The chain has reintroduced the orange icing donut and its popular Southern Pecan iced coffee now until September 9.

Made with real fruit, the seasonal flavor is recommended to pair with vanilla icing or shredded coconut. Duck Donuts’ Summer assortment also features orange icing and fruity combinations such as blueberry with lemon, strawberry with rainbow sprinkles and favorites including maple bacon and glaze.

Southern Pecan returns as the chain’s seasonal summer iced coffee flavor. The medium roast coffee has a toasted, nutty, soft, buttery flavor, which makes it rich and decadent as the perfect southern pecan pie.

Click here to locate your nearest Duck Donuts location.