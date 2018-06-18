On Father’s Day, Norfolk Tides take pride in being “Diamond Dads”

NORFOLK, Va. – On a day where fathers would be content with kicking their feet up and getting treated to good food, the Norfolk Tides had work to do.

In the midst of a seven-game home stand, the Tides were at home for a Father’s Day matinee. Some fathers might balk at having to clock in on their day, but not the “Diamond Dads”.

Several Tides players have children, and just like it was done unto them, their passion for baseball is trickling down to their little ones.

I think its something you kind of think about as a young player when you’re just getting married and thinking about having kids,” said catcher Caleb Joseph. “That’s kind of the dream for me at least to have a boy or a girl and have them come out on the field and watch you play.”

For manager Ron Johnson, being able to coach his son, Chris, daily last season was something he will never forget. “I mean its big time I got to experience it last year when my son was on the team,” said Johnson.

“My grandson was in the clubhouse. I mean it doesn’t get any better than that, so I know what Caleb’s going through to see his son going through it and some other guys too who have children on the club.”