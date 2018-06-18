Newport News Police investigate business robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday at the Raceway convenience store in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road.

Officials say that the two black men in the video sent to News 3 (at the top of this story) are the main suspects.

They say the men entered the Raceway with masked on, and that both were armed when they took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene of the crime.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and the investigation is still ongoing.

