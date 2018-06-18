Newport News Police find missing child in hot car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a child missing call on Sunday, later finding the 3-year-old boy in his mother’s rental car.

According to officials, the 3-year-old was found overheated and got treated by medics on-scene.

Police in the city were dispatched to the 9200 block of Warwick Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. for the incident. This is where a 41-year-old Richmond woman told them that her son was missing after she left him with family while she went to the store.

She said when her son went to the restroom with his brother that they got separated from each other. Apparently the missing boy wandered off to his mother’s rental car after losing his brother.

The mother was referred to Richmond’s Child Protective Services.

No further information was provided.