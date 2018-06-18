Newport News man shot in arm while sitting in vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was shot in the arm early Monday morning, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of 35th Street for a shooting report that happened earlier in the area of 25th Street and Oak Avenue.

Officers spoke with a 15-year-old Newport News teen who said an unknown subject shot at the vehicle he and another male was in.

The teen said he and a 21-year-old Yorktown man were stopped at the intersection of 25th Street and Oak Avenue when a dark in colored vehicle pulled up next to them and started firing shots.

The teen said the 21-year-old was driving at the time of the incident and was struck in the arm by the gunfire.

The male teen in the passenger seat was not struck and the vehicle was hit several times, police said.

After the shooting, the 21-year-old and the 15-year-old switched seats and drove to a local area hospital for further treatment to his non-life threatening wound.

After dropping off the victim at the hospital, the teen drove back to his residence in the 1100 block of 35th Street.

Police said the teen was unable to provide a description of the suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.