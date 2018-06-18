New vaping trend looks like USB drive and kids are trying it

Hampton Roads, Va. – Your child might be smoking a vape and you don’t even know it’s there.

It’s called juuling and health expert say it can be dangerous and hard to detect.

“It’s easy to do because it’s easy to hide,” said Dr. Ryan Light with Greenbrier Family Medicine.

It works like a vape with all kinds of fruity flavors but it looks like a USB drive and can be charged in a laptop. You must be at least 18-years-old to buy it.

“A lot of my friends do it,” said Elijiah Harvey, an 11th grader from North Carolina. He said he knows a lot of teens who do it at school.

Dr. Light said vaping can cause a lot more damage then what they once thought and it is easier to conceal.

“Because it’s not producing that classic cigarette smoke smell people can get away with it. You don’t smell like you just smoked a cigarette so parents are going to have a hard time finding it,” said Dr. Light.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are worried about vaping for another reason.

Kathy Fitzjefferies, the WSFCS Safe and Drug Free Schools program manager said students are vaping synthetic cannabinoids.

“Some are getting this substance from the internet and China and who knows what’s in it and what ends up happening. They are smoking that and it is incredibly dangerous,” said Kathy Fitzjefferies.

Dr. Light said it’s difficult to truly know the impact of vaping because there are so many different variations.

Find out how you can address this with your children and learn more about how to detect the device tonight on News 3 at 5.