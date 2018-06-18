New study finds 115,000 Virginia homes will be at risk from tidal flooding, see if your home is one

A new study by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) released Monday said 115,000 Virginia homes will be at risk for tidal flooding.

The acceleration of sea level rise which is primarily driven by climate change, is predicted to worsen tidal flooding in the U.S.

Over 300,000 coastal homes in the lower 48 states are at risk of chronic flooding within the next 30 years, according to UCS.

About 14,000 coastal commercial properties are also at risk. UCS said by the end of the century, 2.4 million homes and 107,000 commercial properties currently worth more than $1 trillion altogether could be at risk, with Virginia’s coastal real estate a big part of that number.

The UCS analysis combined data from Zillow with a peer-reviewed methodology developed by UCS for assessing areas at risk of frequent flooding. Using three sea level rise scenarios developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and localized for this analysis, UCS determined how many residential and commercial properties along the entire lower 48 coastline are at risk of becoming chronically inundated from high tides.

You can see if your property is at risk from tidal flooding by using the USC mapping tool. Click here and enter your information to see.

Click here to see the full report from UCS.